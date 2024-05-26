– During a recent interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes discussed his historic victory over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On WrestleMania 40 being the culmination of his life’s work: “You have your life’s work kind of come together in a matter of three seconds even though it takes years and years and there’s a promise I made when I was eight years old. But I was surrounded by just such wonderful people and Wrestlemania 40, I think, is just going to age like wine, in a sense of what we all did that night and it was very prominent that here, this most successful period that WWE has ever had, it’s not just one person. I know Mr. Heyman would like to give Roman all the credit, I get it, but it’s not just one person.”

Cody Rhodes on his history with Shawn Spears: “Shawn (Spears) was there to lead me through it and he does not get enough credit from me for how special he is. He is the only person that I regret I didn’t have in the ring after WrestleMania because I saw him that day and we just took a picture together and he was just like he always was, he knew what this day was … gosh, dude, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without Shawn Spears. He is a blessing to the business and I’m so glad to see him in NXT.”

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title once again yesterday at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. In the main event, he defended his title against United States Champion Logan Paul.