wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Removes Cast, Defeats Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Money in the Bank Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes is continuing his winning ways in WWE and defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank today. At one point in the match, Rhodes removed the cast on his arm, revealing that it had fully healed from the injury Brock Lesnar caused. He then avoided interference from Rhea Ripley and hit the Cross Rhodes to pin Dom.

You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.

 

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Money in the Bank, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading