Cody Rhodes Removes Cast, Defeats Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank
Cody Rhodes is continuing his winning ways in WWE and defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank today. At one point in the match, Rhodes removed the cast on his arm, revealing that it had fully healed from the injury Brock Lesnar caused. He then avoided interference from Rhea Ripley and hit the Cross Rhodes to pin Dom.
You can follow along with our live Money in the Bank coverage here.
LONDON welcomes @DomMysterio35 and @RheaRipley_WWE at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/wqlzc6fcXM
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
It's Mami!#MITB pic.twitter.com/dKj9Yw3MOH
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
What an atmosphere at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/luiDpSFcyb
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
Better luck next time, @DomMysterio35!
CODY RHODES wins at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/33ZxpNUGTz
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2023
