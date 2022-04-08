wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Filmed Television Pilot Between AEW and WWE
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Cody Rhodes filmed a television pilot after his exit from AEW but before his return to WWE at Wrestlemania 38.
Rhodes kept the show a secret and filmed it a week before Wrestlemania. The working title is said to be American Spirits. It features Rhodes traveling the country looking for “upscale wine and liquor.”
There’s no word on if or where the show might air.