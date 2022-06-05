Cody Rhodes Reportedly Injured, Expected to Work Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes is reportedly injured, though he is expected to work tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. During last night’s WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois, Rhodes did not face Seth Rollins as expected and Rollins instead was put into the main event match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, making it a three-way bout. Rhodes came out and chased Rollins to the back at the end of the match.

According to today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes was injured while weight training. Dave Meltzer noted that the injury is believed to be a torn pec and that the presumption is that he will work his match against Rollins at tonight’s show.

Rollins and Rhodes are booked for a Hell in a Cell match tonight; it is not known if there will be any changes to the card because of this. Meltzer noted that if Rhodes has surgery (which is usually the case), the timeframe for such recovery is typically seven to eight months. He noted that whatever they do end up doing tonight, Rhodes will be “probably working in incredible pain.”