Cody Rhodes Reportedly Producing Dusty Rhodes Documentary

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes is serving as a producer on a new Dusty Rhodes documentary, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Rhodes is producing a documentary focusing on his iconic father’s legacy.

Cody’s sister Teil Rhodes said last week that Dusty “would be beaming with pride if he could see what’s next” for Rhodes. According to the outlet, this documentary is what she was talking about.

An official announcement is expected in the next few weeks. As of now there’s no news on a potential release date or other names involved in the film.

