Cody Rhodes Responds To Fans Who Weren’t Happy With WrestleMania 41 Main Event

Cody Rhodes has addressed the criticism of how his match with John Cena at WrestleMania 41 played out. Cena defeated Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of night two, with Travis Scott getting involved to help Cena get the win. The match was divisive among wrestling fans and Rhodes was asked about the criticism during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“SummerSlam, I don’t wanna go as far as making any promises,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “But I can tell you the goal with SummerSlam is if people felt a certain way about WrestleMania, I will put that all on my back and take all the credit and responsibility for perhaps not feeling satisfied.”

He continued, “I’d like to get ‘em to the finish line with SummerSlam. Very much looking forward to doing this dance again.”

Rhodes has a world title shot at SummerSlam as a result of his King of the Ring win at Night of Champions.