Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Title On WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns Returns

Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship on Smackdown against Solo Sikoa, and the post-match angle saw Roman Reigns’ return. Rhodes defeated Sikoa in the opening match of tonight’s show to retain his title, dodging a Samoan Spike to hit a Cross Rhodes for the win.

Immediately after the match, The Bloodline came out and Rhodes was beat down by a four-on-one assault. Reigns then made his return, coming down to the ring and attacking The Bloodline. Sikoa was pulled to safety by Jacob Fatu but Reigns dared him to come back in. Fatu took the bait but was pulled back out by Solo. Reigns and Rhodes then took out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa with a spear and a Cross Rhodes.

The segment ended with Reigns and Rhodes staring at each other while Sikoa said on the outside that he was the real Tribal Chief.

Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship reigns stands at 160 days, having won it from Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

