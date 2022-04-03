wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE At Wrestlemania, Defeats Seth Rollins (Pics, Video)
Wrestling’s worst-kept secret was finally revealed at Wrestlemania, as Cody Rhodes returned to WWE tonight. Rhodes came out with his entire AEW entrance, including his ‘Adrenaline’ theme song and ‘American Nightmare’ nickname. He would go on to defeat Seth Rollins with three Cross Rhodes in a row, as well as a little Flip Flop n Fly ala Dusty Rhodes.
Rhodes has been rumored to join the WWE ever since he departed AEW back in February. You can follow along with our live coverage of here.
