Various News: Cody Rhodes Reveals ‘Attitude Killer’ Weight Belt, Latest Ten Pounds of Gold, David Arquette Shuts Down Heckler
– In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes shared a photo of his ‘Attitude Killer’ weight belt, which he will use in his match with Dustin Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25. This plays into the ongoing story for their feud which is that Cody is planning to “kill the Attitude Era” once and for all by beating Dustin.
14 days away from #AEWDON
Thanks to the team at https://t.co/bxafL1qnt0 for another “killer” belt pic.twitter.com/NfyOvlqlma
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 11, 2019
– The latest edition of the NWA Ten Pounds of Gold looks at the Crockett Cup from last month.
– During a Bar Wrestling event earlier this week, David Arquette lost a match to Jungle Boy. When heckled by a fan about being broke, Arquette said he still has Friends money.
Saw David Arquette wrestle last night. During the match a guy in the crowd yelled “You’re doing this cause you’re broke!” and David immediately yelled back “I have FRIENDS money, bitch!” pic.twitter.com/wUcsgMVmjp
— Brandon Scott Wolf (indie darling™) (@BrandonEsWolf) May 9, 2019
