– During the latest episode of his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, former WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes shared a story about once telling Brandi Rhodes he wanted to run for President of the United States. Brandi Rhodes then supported her Cody Rhodes’ idea rather than shoot it down.

Cody Rhodes shared about the event, stating (Fightful), “I could tell you something dumb. I think one night I told you I wanna be the President of the United States, and instead of you being like, you’re an idiot. You just went, ‘Hmm.'” Brandi Rhodes replied, “Because it could happen. It really could.” Cody then continued, “And you said it in a way that I was like, ah.”

Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE TV last weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, helping Jey Uso retain his title against Logan Paul after John Cena interfered. Cody and Uso will now team up against Cena and Paul at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 on Saturday, June 7. The premium live event will be held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.