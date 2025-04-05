Cody Rhodes Reveals a Disagreement He Had With John Cena

– During a recent interview with Pardon My Take, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes revealed a disagreement he had with John Cena behind the scenes. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on his disagreement with John Cena: “One of the biggest disagreements John Cena and I have had, and we had this disagreement behind the scenes and in front of the camera, he feels that I’m not authentic enough or as authentic as he was. I think at this point, I’m pretty confident in who I am and I feel like I got a proven track record. The answer is, you can’t be a hack about it.”

On how you can’t make all the fans like you: “Maybe it’s that, some of them don’t like you. You can’t get them all, they may not like you. When I was wrestling Kevin Owens, he has a great fan base and great equity in general. Most people cheered but there are some — you hear a wild thing every now and then. You just got to let it go, you can’t get them all.”

Cody Rhodes defends his title against John Cena later this month at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.