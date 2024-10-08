wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Has A Friend Who Sends Him The Rock’s Products As A Rib
Cody Rhodes recently did an interview with KFAN’s Maxx Fuller (per Fightful), where he discussed a wide range of topics.
During the interview, he revealed that he has a friend who plays a rib on him by sending him products that The Rock are involved with, whether that be as an owner or a spokesperson.
“I have a friend, maybe not a friend, as a rib he sends me all of Rock’s products. There is a lot. Deep profile. Papatui, Zoa, Teremana. These products, if I was in desperate need of them, I still have an issue. I still have somewhat of an issue because of the personal situation that has developed with him and I. I have heard nothing but good things about all of them. I’ve seen my wife sipping on some Teremana from time to time. He’s onto something.”
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood