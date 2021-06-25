Cody Rhodes Reveals He’s Been Working With Back Injuries, Misaligned Pelvis

In an interview with GQ, Cody Rhodes revealed that he has been dealing with several injuries over the years, including herniated discs in his back and a misaligned pelvis. Here are highlights:

On the success of AEW and responsibilities he has: “I’ve been around wrestling my whole life. I’ve seen the promise it has, and I’ve been made promises in wrestling, by wrestling. I’m kind of the eternal pessimist. So just the idea that AEW is now expanding and has had this continued growth, it really puts things in this vein of, This is such a big responsibility. We built this, people have come, people have come back, and now the hardest work really begins.”

On his injuries and how he exercises: “As you mentioned, I’ve been on the road and doing this since I was 20. I’m 35 now and that means I’ve got the body of a 50 year old. My pelvis is out of line, I have a few herniations in my back. So when it comes to workouts, typically that means a little bit of HIIT training, but more than likely it’s going to be one big principle lift—squat, bench, or deadlift—and then it’s going to be two monster sets with three sets. So three different exercises, three sets. It’s not going to feel like I did a whole lot outside of that principle exercise. Then it’ll just be the elliptical for 14 minutes. 40 seconds moderate, 20 seconds sprint. That’s been my go-to workout throughout the pandemic on a workday. Then I come into my office and it’s all day. As soon as I shut the door, there’s a knock. ”

On his father Dusty Rhodes having a different look than most wrestlers: “I knew guys like my dad and Harley Race were athletes who perhaps didn’t look that athletic, but I was absolutely mystified by guys like Sting who were a little bit of old school meets new school. They weren’t zippered up so much like a Lex Luger, but it was big chest and big legs. Sting was probably the number one example of, I want to look like that. Road Warrior Hawk. Even Ric Flair, who maintained his body in a great way. And it was just because I wanted to be different. I know that athletes all come in different shapes and sizes, and my dad was a prime example of that, but I just couldn’t imagine what I would be like if I was gonna be big, round, robust, and dancing and moving like him. It just wouldn’t have worked. It’s not who I was. I’m so much more like my mother than my dad.”