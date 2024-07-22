Cody Rhodes Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Cody Rhodes spoke about his respect for Taylor Swift and revealed which of her songs is his favorite.

The conversation started because Rhodes revealed a text DDP sent him. It read: “Asking Cody Rhodes to turn heel is like asking Taylor Swift to only do club gigs. Sounds cool and underground, but you’ll be derailing a whole industry.”

Rhodes added: “Obviously, Taylor Swift is the biggest and brightest and most awesome thing on the plane.”

When asked about his favorite song by Swift, he replied: “‘Style.’ I heard a rumor she was going to be Dazzler in Deadpool. I’m hoping that’s the case. If that’s not the case, and you’re in her management, fire everybody. The world is ready for that.“