Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Goal in WWE, Discusses What He Told Vince McMahon, His AEW Departure

Variety has published an interview with Cody Rhodes, conducted in the days leading up to WrestleMania 38 but published right after his return to WWE during night one of WrestleMania. In the interview, Cody discusses his top goal in WWE, what he told Vince McMahon, his departure from AEW, and more. Highlights from the interview are below.

On wanting to win the WWE Title, something his father, Dusty Rhodes, never achieved: “He went to Madison Square Garden, stood across from Superstar Billy Graham and he held it in his hands, the goal of mine, and it was taken away because that was the context of the match. I understand that now as an adult, but as a kid, that was the only reason I ever wanted to get in, so that I could get what he didn’t get.”

On how he told Vince McMahon that he’s the best wrestler in the world: “I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it’s that I’m the best wrestler in the world. And to go further with it, I actually don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

On his departure from AEW: “I chose to remain silent about my departure from AEW and I’m going to keep my word on that. There’s no shoot interview. There’s no nefarious tale that’s going to be told. There were all these different theories and none of them are correct. I mean, there were things about money and creative control. They were printed as fact and it’s been a very difficult two months to see that, when the reality is it was just time. It was a personal matter and we couldn’t move past it. I have nothing but respect for Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson] and Kenny [Omega]. I’m rooting for Tony Khan. His name is going to be in the history books as someone who helped to bankroll and support this entire alternative and revolution that AEW became but for me, it was just time to to move on. I get an opportunity at my dream, I get another chance at it. And you really can’t leave any stone unturned with that.”