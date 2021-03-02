Cody Rhodes Reveals If He’s Ever ‘Partaken’ With Snoop Dogg, Evaluates Shaq for Dynamite Match

– AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes was a guest on Carton & Roberts with WFAN in New York today to promote his upcoming tag team match against Shaquille O’Neal on tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He also discussed working with rapper Snoop Dogg on the Go Big Show on TBS and if they’ve ever shared some marijuana together. Cody Rhodes will be teaming with Red Velvet against O’Neal and Jade Cargill on tomorrow’s TNT broadcast. Below are some highlights and audio/video from Cody’s appearance on WFAN in New York.

Cody on working with Snoop Dogg: “Snoop has a bit of a mobile attitude; he will visit, and every now and then, you will go and visit The Doggfather. And I think the best way to answer this is this: when you’re doing a show with Snoop Dogg, the question becomes ‘Do you, or do you not?’ Guys, we gotta live our lives here; that’s like Willie Nelson, it’s the same type experience. So, if we’re all thinking the same thing, that’s what I’m thinking – and I hope Go Big Show gets a Season 2.”

On if he’d turn down a joint from Snoop Dogg: “If Jim Ross offers you a Moscow Mule, you’re not gonna turn it down. That’s time with a legend, ultimately, and I want to have the same type of career somebody like that did. Why turn down that time with a legend?”

Cody on his matchup with Shaquille O’Neal: “I think (Shaq’s) in great shape from a vanity aesthetic, but when it comes to go muscles, I don’t think he has anything in the tank. I don’t think he’s as nimble as he was, but he’s a guy who can rise to the occasion.”