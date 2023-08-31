Cody Rhodes Reveals What He Misses the Most About AEW

– During the latest edition of WWE After the Bell, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was the guest, and he was asked about what he misses the most about AEW in his time away from WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cody Rhodes on missing having an office at AEW shows: “If I missed anything from my time away, and that was such a fun time, the only thing I miss is, I had an office in every building. In that office was some of the most fun, no business was being done, maybe 5% business and Brandi [Brandi Rhodes] was the one doing business, the other 95% of it was me and my buddies, new people coming in, hiding people in there, every week we had the Nightmare Bar. Fully stocked.”

On the fun they’d have in the office: “Once guys and girls were done working, I miss that office. Dogs were in there, Little Brodie [Brodie Lee Jr] was in there all the time. I really miss the office. What happens is, some of the guys go to the buildings, and they’ll take a picture of where my room was and send it to me. It’s really sad.”

Cody Rhodes departed AEW in early 2022. He signed to return to WWE, coming back at WrestleMania 38: Night 1, beating Seth Rollins.