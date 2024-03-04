wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Rhodes Reveals New Shirt, Dark Side of the Ring Returns Tomorrow, Lineup For This Weekend’s WOW
– As previously reported, WWE has released a new shirt to commemorate The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes at the Wrestlemania Kickoff. It seems Rhodes has returned the favor with his own shirt, which says Rock will need to learn the lyrics to his theme song.
Kingdom 🎶 https://t.co/kkTwcZCKBg@WWE @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/RCbas1dnBJ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2024
– Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring returns tomorrow with its fifth season, which begins with an episode about John ‘Earthquake’ Tenta.
Here’s a synopsis: John Tenta couldn’t be further from the monstrous Earthquake character WWF fans loved to hate; as his career faded, a health battle threatened to take him from the family he loved.”
– This weekend’s WOW – Women of Wrestling features the following:
* The Beast gets the rematch she wants
* Adriana Gambino vs. Sandy Shore
* The Classmaster vs. Stephy Slays
