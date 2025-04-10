– Ahead of WrestleMania 41, WWE Undisputed Champion revealed some new Las Vegas-themed merchandise featuring him and his dog, Pharaoh, for the upcoming premium live event. You can check out the reveal of Cody’s “Vegas Nightmare” shirt below.

Cody Rhodes wrote in the caption, “‘Make ‘Em Say Uhh.’ Let’s have some fun! Available on @WWEShop and at the #WrestleMania Superstore on April 17th.”

At WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes defends his title against John Cena, who is seeking his record-breaking 17th title win. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be streamed live on Peacock in the US and on Netflix internationally.