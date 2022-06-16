Cody Rhodes Reveals He Had Triple H Throne From AEW Double or Nothing Fixed & Returned

– Wrestling has more than one royal family, as the lyrics in Cody Rhodes’ theme song say. Back at AEW Double or Nothign 2019, Cody Rhodes smashed a Triple H-style throne during his entrance for his match at the event. It appears Cody Rhodes still has the Triple H throne and keeps it in his house, sharing a photo of his and wife Brandi Rhodes’ daughter, Liberty, sitting on it.

Cody wrote in the caption, “Wrestling has more than one…” The tweet promoted AEW star Nyla Rose to ask, “Wait… you just like… HAVE that AND YOU NEVER LET ME SIT ON IT NOT EVEN ONCE FOR TGE GRAM??!!”

Cody noted that he just got the throne back after having it fixed. He later responded, “Barkan fixed it and was storing it, I just got it back so it can be part of the Nightmare Bar – you’re more than welcome to come over and go gram wild.”

You can check out Cody’s tweets below:

Wrestling has more than one… pic.twitter.com/ilBsuYVaz5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022

Wait… you just like… HAVE that AND YOU NEVER LET ME SIT ON IT NOT EVEN ONCE FOR TGE GRAM??!! — Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) June 16, 2022