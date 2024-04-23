– During a recent interview with Jimmy Traina for the SI Media Podcast, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes discussed what WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) told him before WrestleMania 40. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on his talk with DDP before WrestleMania 40: “‘No matter what happens to you, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you.’ I just still thought, ‘It’ll be fine.’ I maybe was in denial because a lot of people around me were very angry but I just thought, ‘Nope, it’s gonna be fine, it’s gonna be fine, it will work out,'” Rhodes recalled.

On all the footage that was filmed behind the scenes: “Not to kick the can down the road, we filmed a whole behind-the-scenes, they filmed everything. Rock’s team films everything, our team filmed everything. I think they’re finishing it up in terms of they had it ready and now I think they put some other elements on it just from the fallout of WrestleMania and hopefully that hits YouTube sooner than later.”

At WrestleMania 40 Night 2 earlier this month, Cody Rhodes at last finished the story, beating Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.