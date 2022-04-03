Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, Renee, Bully Ray, Cardona, Others Tweet About Cody’s WWE Return

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE during Saturday night’s WrestleMania 38 Night One. After the show, he tweeted about his return, “Wrestling is a love story.” As reported earlier, Cody has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. He also discussed his goal of winning the WWE Championship, something his father was never able to achieve.

Others from the wrestling world, including Ric Flair, Renee Paquette, Bully Ray, Ricky Starks, and others, also tweeted about Cody’s WWE return.

Wrestling is a love story — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 3, 2022

Congratulations @CodyRhodes! Your Dad Is Going “God Damn!” Right Now. What An Amazing Match! #WrestleMania — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2022

I always liked Stardust to be fair — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022

“Welcome back to the big leagues…bitch.” – Seth Rollins Great return and match for Cody at #WrestleMania Monday should be very interesting @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022

Proud⭐️ — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 3, 2022

This is so cool ❤️ — Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) April 3, 2022