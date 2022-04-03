wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, Renee, Bully Ray, Cardona, Others Tweet About Cody’s WWE Return
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE during Saturday night’s WrestleMania 38 Night One. After the show, he tweeted about his return, “Wrestling is a love story.” As reported earlier, Cody has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. He also discussed his goal of winning the WWE Championship, something his father was never able to achieve.
Others from the wrestling world, including Ric Flair, Renee Paquette, Bully Ray, Ricky Starks, and others, also tweeted about Cody’s WWE return.
Wrestling is a love story
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 3, 2022
Congratulations @CodyRhodes! Your Dad Is Going “God Damn!” Right Now. What An Amazing Match! #WrestleMania
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 3, 2022
I always liked Stardust to be fair
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 3, 2022
“Welcome back to the big leagues…bitch.” – Seth Rollins
Great return and match for Cody at #WrestleMania
Monday should be very interesting @BustedOpenRadio
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2022
The man pic.twitter.com/OG4YPLYZo9
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 3, 2022
Proud⭐️
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) April 3, 2022
This is so cool ❤️
— Aubrey Edwards (@RefAubrey) April 3, 2022
legend pic.twitter.com/2HMoGjdyCW
— NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) April 3, 2022
Cody Rhodes is damn megastar & I am so happy he’s home. #Wrestlemania
📸: @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/s43uFXKyCE
— Stu ‘Pendous’ Bennett (@StuBennett) April 3, 2022
