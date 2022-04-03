wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes, Ric Flair, Renee, Bully Ray, Cardona, Others Tweet About Cody’s WWE Return

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE during Saturday night’s WrestleMania 38 Night One. After the show, he tweeted about his return, “Wrestling is a love story.” As reported earlier, Cody has signed a multi-year contract with WWE. He also discussed his goal of winning the WWE Championship, something his father was never able to achieve.

Others from the wrestling world, including Ric Flair, Renee Paquette, Bully Ray, Ricky Starks, and others, also tweeted about Cody’s WWE return.

