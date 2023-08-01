Cody Rhodes Names Ricky Starks As His Favorite AEW Feature After Leaving

In a recent Forbes interview, Cody Rhodes was asked about his favorite elements produced by AEW after he left the promotion. After taking a moment to consider, Rhodes responded, “Ricky Starks. I love what Ricky’s doing. He surprised me at the Royal Rumble and just showed up backstage. There’s grainy security footage that you can still find of Ricky backstage, but that’s just him. I love seeing guys like Ricky and Max (MJF) doing well in AEW. It’s great seeing all the talent I trained with, and worked with at the Nightmare Factory growing and really making a name for themselves.”

Starks is currently set to face off with CM Punk at next week’s Collision. The match was set after an in-ring challenge for the AEW World Championship and will include Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as a special guest referee.