Cody Rhodes Discusses His Complicated Relationship With The Rock

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about his relationship with The Rock. In an interview with TheOneMona, Cody said that he thinks The Rock sees something in him. The Rock, of course, pinned Cody at night one of WrestleMania 40, followed by Cody beating Roman Reigns for the WWE Title on night two. WWE has been sprinkling in moments between the two since.

Highlights of his comments are below (h/t Fightful).

On not being sure if the Rock sees something in him or really hates him: “I tell people always when it comes to The Rock and The Final Boss, I think personally that I feel he either sees something special in me and as the head of the board and as him and Nick Khan and Triple H leading us into this next generation, he sees something and wants to push me to go for it. That’s more from a behind-the-scenes perspective, but I also wonder in my own mind sometimes just kind of laying there looking up thinking maybe he hates me, absolutely hates me, and is planning some devious way to get back at me for the things that took place at WrestleMania 40, which he shouldn’t. I mean, the night before I won it all, he actually has a win over me. But I can tell you that I know people don’t love when the curtain gets pulled back too much.”

On The Rock being helpful to him: “Really, really unique outside the box thinker and for a guy who’s been on every movie set, he’s been around the A list. He is A list. He’s walked into every room. I can look in someone’s eyes and know when they have the fever for wrestling when they’re a wrestler.I think we might hate each other, but we’re both wrestlers and I think that’s what the connection is about, it’s the idea that he knows if he puts me in a Macon, Georgia at a live event or somewhere around the country and I’m representing this company, which is also his company, that I won’t leave anybody hanging that I, that I will do my damnedest to deliver. So, yeah, but all that to say, I don’t know where we stand again. The dude could run up on me right now and pop me in the ear and we’d be right back in it, but I don’t know where we stand now. It’ll always be in question, but he’s certainly been helpful to me as champion.”