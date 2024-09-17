Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Advertised For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be trying to work together on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE noted in an ad during tonight’s Raw that Friday’s show will see the two try to find common ground as they prepare for their match with Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood.

Rhodes and Reigns signed a contract to face Fatu and Sikoa at the PPV on last week’s Smackdown. The lineup for Friday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE US Championship Match: L.A. Knight vs. Andrade

* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

If Nia Jax is pinned, the person who pinned her gets a title shot at Bad Blood.

If Jax & Stratton won, whoever gets pinned has to leave Smackdown.

* Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes seek common ground against The Bloodline