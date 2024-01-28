Cody Rhodes Says He Wants to Be Back in Ring with Roman Reigns, Talks About Him & CM Punk Leaving AEW

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday night, making him the first ever back-to-back winner of the match. During the post-show press conference, he talked about wanting to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns as well as how surreal it is for he and CM Punk to be back in WWE after leaving AEW. Highlights from his comments are below.

On wanting to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns: “All due respect to Seth Rollins, that title gains more prestige everyday, but WrestleMania 39 did happen, and if you’re me, you can’t look at that, you can’t run from it. I don’t know, WrestleMania 40, Monday Night RAW, Summerslam, Elimination Chamber. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns, and I want to finish the story. I detest the statement now because apparently everybody has a story. Punk wanted a story. Drew’s got a story. Everybody’s got a story. But a big part of me, I’m very big on keeping my word. So if I say something silly in the ring, but it’s a promise, I intend to keep the promise. I don’t know if two times the charm with Roman, we’ll see, but finish the story hopefully by the 2K25, just because I don’t think they will put me on the cover if I don’t get it done.”

On he and CM Punk being back in WWE after leaving AEW: “It’s funny that we meet back here. Really. When we were at AEW, I thought we would encounter one another there, and it didn’t happen for whatever reason. It didn’t happen. But I think both he and I have different personal experiences. Don’t believe anything that Wade Keller put out on why I left, nobody knows. Personal thing. And probably a personal thing for Punk, and that happens, people come and go, it’s not a huge thing. But to see him tonight, and to see Miz, and to see Kofi, those were my guys. The first OVW show I walked into, Brent Albright vs. CM Punk was the main event, and Punk was also running the whole show, he made me setup the ring, and to see that, sometimes you want another person you admire and respect to stop looking at you as the kid and look at you and see who you are now, and I think tonight he got to see who I am now and that means a lot to me. He’s amazing, could have gone either way, I look forward to what he does in WWE.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.