Cody Rhodes On Roman Reigns’ Return, Says He’s Happy To Share WWE

Roman Reigns is back on WWE TV, and Cody Rhodes recently weighed in on Reigns’ return. Reigns made his return at WWE SummerSlam and cost Solo Sikoa his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Rhodes. Reigns has been feuding with Sikoa since, and Rhodes eas asked during his signings at Fanatics Fest (as seen on UpUpDownDown) about the Head of the Table returning.

“WWE, and I don’t mean this in a braggadocious way, is currently the most popular it’s ever been,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “A considerable amount of that has to do with the Bloodline and Roman Reigns. There are people that think that forces cannot co-exist on the show. That’s crazy. WWE’s roster is the best that it’s ever been.”

He continued, “I am happy and glad to share SmackDown, to share Raw, to share every PLE with Roman Reigns. However, [the Undisputed WWE Championship] belongs to me.”

Rhodes is set to defend his title against Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin at the end of the month.