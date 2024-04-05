Cody Rhodes Says Roman Reigns Saying He’d Run Away Was a ‘Call To Action’ For Him

Cody Rhodes says that Roman Reigns’ attempt to mock him by saying he’d “run away” if he didn’t beat him served as a call to action. Rhodes is set to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch of their WrestleMania 39 match, and he spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about their rivalry and more. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On that particular segment with Reigns: “We did a Smackdown segment, it was a face-to-face with Roman and I. I remember him specifically saying. ‘What happens if you don’t win? Are you going to run away like you did the last time?’ There were two things he said. I remember him saying, ‘You started a company you couldn’t get over in.’ I remember, I don’t want to use the word over, but my popularity was one of the reasons that company was ever created. The thing about ‘are you going to run away?’ It hurt, and when the impulse, or the thought of ‘what if I did? What if I’m the laughing stock of the industry and I decided to hightail oh he reference did he is what happened it again and do something radical or disruptive.’ It felt like it was the time in my life to, forget about WrestleMania, from that moment on.”

On how he reacted to the line: “It seemed like a call to action for me. A true real call to action. This is the guy, the most important wrestler of my generation and he’s asking me, and telling me at the same time what he thinks is going to happen. I’d like to prove him wrong. It was very much a year of proving him wrong and the cherry on top, being the first guy since Steve Austin to go back-to-back at Royal Rumble. That to me was, ‘I kept them. I kept the people who were with me at WrestleMania 39.’ Not only kept them, but we’ve grown and grown. Even if I didn’t believe, these fans believed so much that they turned away The Rock for me to have a shot at finishing the story. This is a fan-created WrestleMania. I owe it to them to finish the story.”