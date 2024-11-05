Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Set For Friday’s WWE Smackdown

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are advertised for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. A promo aired on Monday’s episode of Raw advertising Rhodes and Reigns for Friday’s episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs Friday on USA Network, is:

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Motor City Machine Guns

* Cody Rhodes advertised

* Sami Zayn tries to talk out his issues with Roman Reigns & The Usos