Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Set For Friday’s WWE Smackdown

November 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 10-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are advertised for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. A promo aired on Monday’s episode of Raw advertising Rhodes and Reigns for Friday’s episode.

The updated card for the show, which airs Friday on USA Network, is:

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Motor City Machine Guns
* Cody Rhodes advertised
* Sami Zayn tries to talk out his issues with Roman Reigns & The Usos

