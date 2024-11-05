wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Set For Friday’s WWE Smackdown
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are advertised for Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. A promo aired on Monday’s episode of Raw advertising Rhodes and Reigns for Friday’s episode.
The updated card for the show, which airs Friday on USA Network, is:
* The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Motor City Machine Guns
* Cody Rhodes advertised
* Sami Zayn tries to talk out his issues with Roman Reigns & The Usos
