Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns Both Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
WrestleMania opponents Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to both be on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Rhodes announced after a win over Chad Gable on tonight’s episode of Raw that he knows Reigns will be at Smackdown on Friday, and so will he.
Rhodes and Reigns will do battle for the latter’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The two have yet to come face to face since Rhodes won his WrestleMania match back in January at the Royal Rumble.
BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes AND @WWERomanReigns will be on #SmackDown this Friday! pic.twitter.com/Wy3vVpwtAf
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
