Cody Rhodes Picks Roman Reigns To Face At WrestleMania, Rock Slaps Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has made his decision to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and The Rock was none too pleased about the matter. At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, Rhodes interrupted Rock and Reigns to say that he chose to face Reigns at the April PPV.

The segment began with Seth Rollins coming out, stating that he was going to bring out Rhodes to make his choice. Reigns then came out instead and said that Rhodes had not decided and lost his opportunity to choose, so Reigns was going to choose. He said he chose The Rock and The Great One came out. Rock cut a promo and teased the notion of accepting the match, reacting to boos by the crowd by calling out the “Cody Crybabies.” He then said that he had to show the audience something and put up a graphic of the Bloodline, noting that there was only one dominant family in wrestling.

Rhodes came out and declared that this was “bulls**t” and said that he would face Reigns by virtue of his Royal Rumble win, and said that Reigns is irrelevant just like his dad. He mentioned Rock and Reign’s grandfathers, saying they would be ashamed of him. Rock took offense and slapped Rhodes, after which officials broke it up.

In a backstage segment after, Triple H was addressing the situation when Rock came up and told The Game to “fix this.”