Cody Rhodes Declares Himself For Royal Rumble, Gets Misted By Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes has announced that he’s entering the Royal Rumble, but ended up getting the mist from Shinsuke Nakamura moments after. Rhodes announced on Monday’s Raw that there was only one destination for him and that he was, with Adam Pearce’s permission, declaring himself for the Royal Rumble.

As soon as Rhodes made the announcement, the lights went down in the arena and Nakamura appeared on the Tron. Nakamura said that Cody was “a brave hero who has won his battle” and said he needed to continue the story, but that Nakamura needed Rhodes “to set me free, to awaken me, to evolve.” he revealed that Rhodes was the person he was calling out and promised to “bring chaos” to Rhodes.

When the lights were back up, Nakamura was behind Rhodes and spit red mist in his face. Officials came in to check on Cody while Nakamura left for the stage.

