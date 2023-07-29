Cody Rhodes Comments On His Rule For Using Other Wrestlers’ Moves

In an interview with Fightful, Cody Rhodes spoke about adding moves from other wrestlers into his matches and his one rule about doing it. According to Rhodes, if he wrestles you five times, he can steal your moves.

He said: “Booker T, in the corner. Jerry Lynn also does it. I’ll do the spin over into a sunset flip. My rule is, if I wrestle you more than five times, I can do all your stuff. It’s only my rule, and people hate it. I love the Cody Cutter. I think it’s better than an Os-Cutter, but I did get it from Will, so fair play to Will, who’s super talented. Beyond super talented. If I’ve wrestled you more than five times, I told Jay Lethal this once, and he hated it. He’s like, ‘No, wait, no, no, that’s not how it works.’ I can do your stuff. It’s just my rule, and I’m waiting for someone to be like, ‘Hey, please don’t.’ But hey, I like to sponge. Part of what we do is, I got to lean into being a Rhodes, so I can do these Rhodes things. I got to lean into being part of the indie revival. I got all that, and I’m lucky to have been part of it. So I sponge off as much as I can. The Booker roll, which Jerry does as well, there’s a couple of Arn Anderson things that I do that are hard to visualize. It’s all someone else’s. I just try to put into a Nightmare package.“