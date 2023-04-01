wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Said He Was ‘Wildly Unprepared’ For Smackdown Promo
In an interview with ESPN prior to last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Cody Rhodes noted that he was ‘wildly unprepared’ for what he would say ahead of his match at Wrestlemania.
He said: “I am wildly unprepared. I’ve been thinking about Sunday my whole life. I’ve been thinking about that walk, that moment, potentially holding up these championships, but tonight [Friday], I have to tell them why they should buy this thing or subscribe to Peacock. I honestly might just do the 2Pac lyrics to ‘California Love.’ Just go out there and say, ‘Hey guys, we can do what we want out here. WrestleMania is tomorrow, just have a good time tonight.’”
He ended up quoting Tupac after all.
MC Rhodes on the mic! 🎤@CodyRhodes #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Vz6DNyD3fm
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2023
