Cody Rhodes Likes To Joke That Sami Zayn’s Son Will Have Heat In WWE As a ‘Nepo Baby’

Cody Rhodes says he likes to joke to Sami Zayn’s son that he’s going to have heat in WWE one day for being a nepo baby. Rhodes wears the label himself as (of course) the son of Dusty Rhodes, and he recounted on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast episode with Nikki Bella how he tries to own the label backstage and likes to joke with Zayn’s young son about how he’ll have it too should he end up in WWE.

“I like to, now, kind of try to be the lead of the nepo babies,” Rhodes said (per Fightful). “I literally will tell Sami’s son when he’s at TV, I’ll get down on a knee and be like, ‘Hey man, it’s gonna be different for you. You’re right in, private jet buddy.’”

He continued, “Sami, I can tell he’s like, ‘Don’t tell him that.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, bro, right away, you’re gonna have tons of heat in the locker room. Who cares? Who cares?’ I like to look out for a nepo baby. They don’t always turn out great.”

Rhodes will be in action at WWE SummerSlam as he tries to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.