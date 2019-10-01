– Cody Rhodes spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of AEW Dynamite. During the call, he talked about young talent and his upcoming match with Sammy Guevara. Highlights (via Fightful) are below.

On Young Talent In AEW: “I think, of the utmost importance is introducing this new cast. Bell-to-bell wrestling and sports-centric wrestling, which we’re providing, is wonderful, but there has to be a human connection. You’ve got to know who these folks are. There’s a reason why I went out and started the Road To series, it was to introduce these new characters and we are going to integrate that into Dynamite. You mention Darby and the draw. That’s unfinished business. Darby has made it clear he wants to go one more time. That’s something that we can’t just leave. That was kind of lightning in a bottle and I absolutely look forward to competing and being in the ring with Darby again.”

On Guevara: “I would like to make it clear, that if Sammy Guevara beats me, I’m not going to Full Gear to wrestle Chris Jericho, by no means. Sammy Guevara will be able to take my place if he wins on the first episode of Dynamite. So, the stakes are high.”