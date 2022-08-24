Cody Rhodes Says AEW Wouldn’t Exist Without Him or Brandi

In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes responded to a fan about his importance to AEW and said that without himself and Brandi, it wouldn’t exist.

He wrote: “Facts are all out there to see…without Brandi or I it wouldn’t exist. Look no further than some of the infrastructure in place or even half the names of the events. Tony, Bucks, Kenny, Jericho, Dana, Hang…pioneers. I’ve moved on to the next stage for me, but beautiful memories.”