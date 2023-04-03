Cody Rhodes Says AEW Wrestlers Have Not Contacted Him About Joining WWE

In an interview with BT Sport (via Wrestling Inc), Cody Rhodes said that no wrestlers from AEW have contacted him about possibly joining him in WWE. He noted that was still in contact with them, but noted if they broached the subject he’d turn them down. He added that it was “too morally of an icky area.” Here are highlights:

On if AEW wrestlers contacted him about joining WWE: “No one has reached out, flat out, and said, ‘How can I get there? What do I need to do?’ Most of it’s been, ‘Hey, this is great, but can you still watch my promo from Dark and tell me if it was any good?’ Most of it’s that stuff. … I can help with that.”

On MJF: “I think he could be a big star anywhere. Because he’s so young, he has all the tools to develop. You’re not seeing his final form yet. His final form is probably going to be 10 years from now. … But that all depends on if he sticks to the good side of this, and doesn’t lose his head, [and his] ego doesn’t get too big.”