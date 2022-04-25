wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says Booing Him In AEW Was ‘The Quirky Thing To Do’
In a post on Twitter, Cody Rhodes responded to a fan who said that AEW fans were disrespectful to him by booing him towards the end of his run there. Rhodes disagreed, saying it was the ‘quirky thing to do’ but he wouldn’t change anything.
He wrote: “I appreciate it fam. But it’s all good – it was the quirky thing to do for a minute and as a wrestler you just want “loudest the longest” – I had some fun matches amidst that noise, wouldn’t change a thing. It led us into this next chapter, truly a love story.”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 25, 2022
