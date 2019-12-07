Cody Rhodes Says Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy Won’t be for AEW Championship

– During this week’s AEW Dynamite, an upcoming match was set up between Chris Jericho and Jungle boy for the upcoming Dec. 18 edition of Dynamite. AEW EVP Cody Rhodes responded to a fan complaint on Twitter, noting that the match won’t be for the AEW World Championship.

When a fan questioned Jungle Boy getting a title shot despite having never actually won a match in AEW, Cody replied to the complaint. Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter, “It’s not a title shot. Gonna be a great match though, friend.” You can see that exchange below.