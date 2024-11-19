– Speaking to Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez at ComplexCon, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes spoke about CM Punk dog’s Larry, joking that Larry is not yet on the level of his own dog, Pharaoh. Cody spoke about merchandise for Larry the Dog outselling some other WWE Superstars, and he was asked by Hernandez if that means Pharaoh needs to step up game up.

Cody Rhodes said on Punk’s dog Larry (via Fightful), “Yeah, no, I don’t think that’s a rumor. So Pharaoh has more, this is going to sound so inside, he has more SKUs on the shelf. He’s got a couple of shirts, the plushes. So Larry is killing it. He should be. We love Larry in our house. CM Punk loves Pharaoh but Larry is…. Larry’s not there yet.”