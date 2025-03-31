Cody Rhodes Says He Has Learned A Great Deal From The Rock

For over a year, The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been closely connected in WWE storylines, starting with Cody giving up his WrestleMania main event spot for The Rock after winning the Royal Rumble.

This led to The Rock’s “Final Boss” persona and their ongoing story, which even continued after WrestleMania. At Elimination Chamber, Cody refused The Rock’s offer to sell his soul.

While The Rock was a big part of the story leading up to that event, Cody and John Cena haven’t mentioned him much since. In a recent interview with Ben Felderstein of Complex, Cody was asked if he had anything to say to “The Final Boss.”

“Oh, one message for the Rock that I knew he was going to hear. I would just hope that the Final Boss can sit back and put his feet up and watch WrestleMania 41 and pat the sweat on his forehead with dollar bills that I’ll be making him in another main event at another WrestleMania, where I’m going to make it so that they leave the event thinking about me and not him. But again, he’s the boss, so he gets to reap those rewards in a similar way that I do, and also in the craziest of ways, I’d also want to thank him. He is, again, a little bit outside of the box, but he thinks in a very unique way, and although what you see on screen, those individuals don’t get along and that might be very, very real. I have learned a great deal from the Final Boss, and I’m not too cool to admit that. I hope to continue to learn more,” he said.