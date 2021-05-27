Cody Rhodes Says He Mistakenly Used the Term ‘Focus Group’ for Controversial Promo, Explains What He Actually Meant

– As previously reported, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes has been receiving a lot of criticism from the Internet Wrestling Community for his promo on the May 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. Cody later stated during an interview with the Gamespot Wrestling Buddies podcast in defense of the promo that he workshops all of his in-ring promos and that AEW has a “full focus group for them.” Cody Rhodes later clarified those comments during an AEW Double or Nothing media conference call this week.

According to Cody Rhodes, he corrected his earlier comments and noted that he did not actually “focus group” the controversial May 12 promo, and he admitted he mistakenly used that term. You can read a transcript of Cody clarifying his comments during the media call below (via Fightful):

“I’m going to chalk this up to me not knowing what a focus group is because I woke this morning to a very large amount of people in my mentions, almost all of them with a Roman or a Sasha Banks avatar, making fun of me for using the term ‘focus group.’ I did not focus group this promo. What I intended to say, and I did not say it correctly so chalk it up to me being a dummy; I work on my promos very hard. A lot of old-timers say, ‘I was doing it on the fly,’ I would say they work on theirs very hard in the gym or in the car. When it comes to my promos, the process is usually; I voice memo it out to the people I trust the most. Legends, coaches, and members of management and I like to see what they think. There is no AEW focus group that is listening to my interviews. I would chalk up my passion and love for promos, I got to see a really great working relationship first-hand between Brian Gewirtz and The Rock and I know that it’s an incredibly lofty comparison but it’s one to shoot for with him being an exceptional entertainer and promo. I like to take mine seriously and be all business about them. I want to continue to deliver good content when I put the mic to my lips.”

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Anthony Ogogo on Sunday, May 30 at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.