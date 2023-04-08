Cody Rhodes Says He Will Address His Future on Monday’s WWE RAW

In a post on Instagram, Cody Rhodes commented on his Wrestlemania 39 loss and said that he will address his future in WWE on Monday’s episode of RAW.

He wrote: “A long week. I know last Sunday was not the result I’d hoped for, and I know many fans were disappointed as well. I make no excuses. I lost. I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I enjoyed the ride…until Sunday night, and furthermore Monday night. I would like to thank @thebrandirhodes @wwe , the city of Los Angeles, Matt Rolf, @bradkolowichjr , @sgovintage , @jtcervero , HHH, The McMahon Family, Bruce, Conrad, Kevin Dunn, Ryan W Ryan C Mustache Chad Brian James Ed K, John Cone, John Cena, and @makeawishamerica for allowing me the honor to induct 15 wishes into the Circle Of Champions, and many more names I may be forgetting…in addition Nick Khan for taking care of my family through the festivities. Lastly, the almost 200k fans who attended the weekend overall…unwavering and motivating. I want to be your champion. This Monday I hope to speak about my future with WWE and what may be next for me. @usanetwork”