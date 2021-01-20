wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says He’s A ‘Bus Guy’ Now
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he is a ‘bus guy’ now, as he’s bought himself a new bus. He’s the latest wrestler to get their own bus over the years, as John Cena, CM Punk, Triple H, Big Show and Randy Orton all mentioned that they had one.
He wrote: “I’m a bus guy now – it was inevitable. Help me design a wrap…”
I’m a bus guy now – it was inevitable
Help me design a wrap… pic.twitter.com/2dKT1lcgOY
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 20, 2021
