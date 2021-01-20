wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Says He’s A ‘Bus Guy’ Now

January 20, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Dynamite 4-30-20

Cody Rhodes revealed on Twitter that he is a ‘bus guy’ now, as he’s bought himself a new bus. He’s the latest wrestler to get their own bus over the years, as John Cena, CM Punk, Triple H, Big Show and Randy Orton all mentioned that they had one.

He wrote: “I’m a bus guy now – it was inevitable. Help me design a wrap…

