Cody Rhodes Says He’s ‘All In’ With WWE, Discusses His Multi-Year Contract

– As noted, Cody Rhodes spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show after his glorious WWE return last night at WrestleMania 38: Night 1, where he defeated Seth Rollins. Cody discussed his newly signed WWE contract and more. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Cody Rhodes on his WWE contract: “I’m all in [with WWE]. It may be the most complex document ever drawn out in the history of our game. This is a full multi-year commitment, not a part-time deal. I’m back doing what I used to, every day on the road. They were wonderful enough to get me a bus, so my family could be with me. I got everyone here with me tonight [for WrestleMania Saturday]. They bet on me, so I’m going to bet on WWE. I’m really looking forward to it.”

On how perception is reality in wrestling: “Like The Undertaker said a couple of times in his [Hall of Fame] speech last night, perception is reality often in this industry. And the perception of is all over the place. ‘Oh, he’s an egomaniac, he asked for all this money.’ It’s kind of fun to hear it, but in reality, I grew up here. I didn’t know what a contract was, I think I was 19 when I was in OVW. Now it’s a different story; it’s no longer, ‘this has to be a certain way.'”