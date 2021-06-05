wrestling / News
Cody Rhodes Says He’s Excited to See Andrade El Idolo in AEW
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes commented on Andrade El Idolo signing with the promotion. You can view his tweet below.
Cody Rhodes said on Andrade, “Well dressed man. Big signing by Tony – Andrade is a stud and I’m excited to see him in AEW.”
Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite and announced his signing. Andrade left WWE earlier this year after requesting his release.
