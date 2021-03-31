wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Says His Favorite Match Hasn’t Happened Yet

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Rhodes AEW Revolution

Cody Rhodes held a Q&A on Twitter yesterday afternoon and when a fan asked about his favorite match in his career, he said that it hasn’t happened yet.

He wrote: “That changes a lot, but today…Probably ALL IN – never heard a building that loud, and to me…noise is the job. I liked the original Darby match as well, also Kenny from Supercard, Legacy V DX, big spot in my heart for the Shaq encounter. My true favorite has yet to happen.

He also named Alex Reynolds, Jungle Boy, Ricky Starks, 10, Red Velvet and others as talent that deserves more spotlight.

