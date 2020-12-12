Cody Rhodes Says His Hair Color Change Was a Reference to ‘The Death of Superman,’ Fans Didn’t Get It

– AEW released a new video where Cody Rhodes answers some random, rapid-fire questions for Outside The Ring With Lexy Nair. That video is available below. During the interview, Cody addressed his hair color change back in in October.

According to Cody, his hair color change was a reference to “The Death of Superman” storyline. According to Cody, it was supposed to be like when Superman later returned for “The Return of Superman,” when Superman/Clark Kent came back and had longer hair for a time.

Cody Rhodes stated, “Blondes have more fun, and nobody got it when I dyed my hair black. It was a play on Death of Superman, he had the mullet, he had a change, he had a different outfit — nobody got it.”

It’s probably because Cody dyed his hair from blonde to dark brown, and he didn’t grow out a dark-haired mullet. And he didn’t wear the Krytponian recovery suit.

He also revealed during the chat that his Top 5 favorite movies are all The Empire Strikes Back. That video is available here: