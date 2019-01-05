Quantcast

wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Rhodes Says His Knee Is Shot, This Week’s MLW TV

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Cody Rhodes NJPW

– Cody Rhodes was taking questions on his Twitter today and one was from a fan asking about what surgery Rhodes needed. He responded his knee is “shot” and “shouldn’t be walking on it.”

– Here is this week’s episode of MLW TV…

article topics :

AEW, Cody Rhodes, Larry Csonka

