Various News: Cody Rhodes Says His Knee Is Shot, This Week’s MLW TV

– Cody Rhodes was taking questions on his Twitter today and one was from a fan asking about what surgery Rhodes needed. He responded his knee is “shot” and “shouldn’t be walking on it.”

#Pharaoh what surgery do you need?? Kinda missed this I think?? — Kevin sanabria (@Thebigdogkev) January 5, 2019

My knee is shot. I shouldn’t be walking on it, multiple meniscus tears. Complex/horizontal. But we have a great doctor and the scope has a short recovery time back to 100%. https://t.co/9j7Rj8JWHG — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 5, 2019

